ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been quite a whirlwind for the state of New York and its current lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado. He was a congressman less than a month ago, and now he is the second in command behind Gov. Kathy Hochul.

This month, he is a candidate in the primaries to try and win the job this November’s general election. Lt. Gov. Delgado joined NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse on Wednesday to discuss his rise to office and the journey in front of him this election season.