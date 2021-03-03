Delgado outlines over $400m in funding for NY communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The American Rescue Plan could see over $400 million in funding going towards villages, towns, and counties in New York’s 19th Congressional District. The bill, which passed through the house in February, includes a provision that could send over $130 billion to local governments across the United States.

Representative Antonio Delgado, who introduced the provision, said the Senate must pass both the legislation and the local government funding formula to “deliver long overdue relief”:

“For an entire year, local officials across New York’s 19th Congressional District have worked around-the-clock to protect their communities without a dime of direct federal relief. I am honored and humbled to have worked to secure an estimated $400 million in direct funding for our counties, towns, and villages in NY-19 via the House-passed American Rescue Plan. The Senate must pass this legislation with my local government funding formula to deliver long overdue relief.” Rep. Antonio Delgado

If the plan passes, Dutchess county would receive $57 million, the highest figure in the congressional district. Rensselaer County could receive $31 million, with Columbia County receiving $12 million, Montgomery $10 million and Greene $9 million.

The full list of proposed funding is as follows: