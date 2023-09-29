LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Those seeking the new COVID vaccine booster may face some hurdles. Pharmacies say they’re not getting the boosters as quickly as they expected and some are reporting a gap in vaccination availability.

“There have been some shipping difficulties,” said Leigh McConchie, president of the Pharmacist’s Society of New York. McConchie says many pharmacies he spoke with this week have yet to receive their supply of new boosters.

“We were told we’d have it second to third week of September,” he said. “Moderna says they will get it to us as soon as possible with no specific date and no specific reason behind the delay in shipping.”

McConchie believes the hold-up is a result of the way pharmacies now order the vaccine, which is no longer through the Federal Government.

“In the first round, the manufacturers sent all their stuff directly to basically what I’ll call a clearing house that we all ordered from and was sent to us,” he said. “Now we’re all ordering individually because it’s no longer free to us, we actually have to purchase it so we are ordering it as we need it and now they’re having to ship to thousands of individual pharmacies. They have to set up accounts with the pharmacies which takes time.”

For those pharmacies who have already gotten their supply of the new booster, most cannot vaccinate children under 5, creating yet another gap in availability.”

“It requires other certifications,” said McConchie. “You have to get pediatric CPR certification that most pharmacists didn’t have before.”

Physicians and health departments won’t get their doses until pharmacies receive all of theirs.

“Those who have co-morbid conditions, asthma, diabetes, over the age of 65 should be the first ones to contact the pharmacy to get the shot.”

For a full updated list of locations currently scheduling the updated COVID booster visit vaccinefinder.com.