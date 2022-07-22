ROXBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Roxbury, according to New York State Police. Troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10:35 a.m. Thursday on State Route 23.

Police said a 79-year-old woman was traveling east on State Route 23 when she crossed over the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic. Her car then struck a Curtis Lumber flatbed truck, which attempted to avoid the car but was unable to.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released the identity of the woman until the next of kin has been notified.