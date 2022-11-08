Police are seeking help to ID two suspects they say used stolen credit cards.

MARGARETVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are seeking assistance identifying individuals connected to credit card thefts in January. On January 30, a victim reported that one of their car windows had been smashed while the car was parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. A second victim at the same location had the same thing happen and had their wallet taken.

The suspects attempted to use the stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Oneonta and were able to make purchases on at least one of the stolen cards. The suspects were caught on surveillance, but police have not been able to develop any leads. A similar incident occurred in November 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607) 561-7400. The case numbers are 10676071 and 10669957.