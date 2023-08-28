The plane was traveling to Texas when it crashed in Franklin, NY (image credit: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)

FRANKLIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash on Saturday evening. The plane was piloted by a father and son traveling from Maine to Texas.

The Delaware County 911 received a call from the Boston Air Traffic Control Center on the evening of August 26 about a mayday transmission. The pilot indicated that his aircraft was experiencing failure issues. Delaware County 911 then received a call that a small plane had crashed in Franklin.

Officers and members of the Walton Fire and EMS, Franklin Fire and EMS, Delaware County Emergency Services, and Delaware County Fire Coordinators responded to the location. The pilot, Ron Galuppo, 72, and his son Nathan Galuppo, 22, extracted themselves and were transported to a roadway by the person who called 911.

Police say the aircraft was traveling from Maine to Texas. Ron and Nathan Galuppo were transported to the Delaware Valley Hospital for minor injuries and evaluation. The Federal Aviation Administration assisted with the investigation.