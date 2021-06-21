Delaware Community Farmer’s Market opening Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Delaware Community Farmers’ Market opens Tuesday, June 22 from 4-7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the branch library located at 331 Delaware Avenue in Albany. The market will be held every Tuesday through November.

The market will feature local farmers such as the Martin Farm, Bungalow Bakery, Scarecrow Farm and Red Oak Farm. Opening day, patrons can find fresh affordable goods including:

Picked lettuce

Greens

Radishes

Turnips

Herbs

Garlic scapes

Eggs

Meat

Baked goods

Jam.

Cornell Cooperative Ext and Zero Waste will be providing information on protecting personal health and the environment. The Albany Public Library Foundation will be selling books, CDs and other media as well. Food stamp (EBT) cards and WIC coupons will be accepted at the market too.

For more information, please contact Louise McNeilly at (518) 432-0516 or DelawareAreaNA@gmail.com.