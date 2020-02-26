Breaking News
Defense for Nauman Hussain argue jury pool could be tainted in Schoharie Limo Crash Trial

Defense in Schoharie Limo Trial concerned the potential jury pool could be tainted

News
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Defense for Nauman Hussain is concerned about the potential jury for their client’s trial. Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the Schoharie crash, faces 20 counts of negligent homicide and 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter.

His defense team was in court Wednesday and said while exiting the courtroom that since Schoharie County is so small there are concerns the jury pool could be tainted because of information already released in the case.

There have been discussions about potentially moving the case out of the county.

Prosecutors allege Hussain was responsible for the 20 deaths because he knew before the crash that the limo was not certified to carry passengers. It had been declared unfit to be on the road due to safety violations and had an out-of-service sticker on the windshield.

