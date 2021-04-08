DeFazio’s in Troy adding new location in Capital Region

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– For decades, DeFazio’s has been a feeding hungry customers in the City of Troy. What started out as an Italian import store in 1951, grew to include a pizzeria that was established in 1989, but now DeFazio’s is expanding once again. This time, adding a new location across the river in Albany that is expected to open in May.

“It’s right attached to Albany Distilling, 75 Livingston Ave,” explained DeFazio’s co-owner, Matthew DeFazio. “John and Rick are great, their whole team are really special and that’s why we wanted to join up with them.”

DeFazio’s Albany location will have take out and delivery options. But why open a new pizzaria during a pandemic? Well, the answer is pretty simple.

“Since the pandemic hit, we were in demand more,” said DeFazio. “It’s a 3 hour wait now every Friday and Saturday, and that’s why we really wanted a second location open quickly to satisfy everybody who wants us, because who doesn’t want pizza on the weekends?”

Robert Jett Jr. who lives in Troy told News10 that he and his family order pizza from there all the time.

“At least 3 times out of the week,” said Jett.

The secret ingredient to DeFazio’s success is a family recipe that has been passed down for generations.

“Our Italian pizza dough is actually my great grandmother’s Italian bread recipe. So it’s very unique compared to all of the other wood fire pizzerias,” explained DeFazio.

” It’s the best! You won’t be disappointed or nothing with their pizza,” stated Jett. “And especially their little pastries, I love them too!”