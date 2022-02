TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hallmark movie will be using the Defazio’s Imports as a part of their movie production on Thursday, February 3. The store is expected to be closed for the day.

The Hallmark movie is using Defazio’s as an Italian market in New York City during the 1950s.

On Thursday, February 3, you can pick up the Imports store’s homemade pasta, sauces, Pecorino Romano, or meatballs, at the Defazio’s Pizzeria.