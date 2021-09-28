Tags available for hunting season on Doodletown Wildlife Management Area

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Tuesday announced that the Regional Wildlife Office in Schenectady will have Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) tags available for this hunting season on Doodletown Wildlife Management Area (WMA) located in Columbia County.

According to the DEC, the DMAP tags can only be used by hunters to harvest antlerless deer on Doodletown WMA.

“The Deer Management Assistance Program helps create a healthier, more biologically diverse forest ecosystem,” said DEC Acting Regional Director Anthony Luisi. “DMAP tags will provide hunters visiting the Doodletown Wildlife Management Area with a great opportunity to take an additional deer while helping with forest management. By controlling the deer population on this WMA, the New England cottontail will have access to the young forest habitat it needs to thrive.”

The DEC says a limited number of DMAP tags will be available to those with a valid state hunting license on a first-come, first-served basis at a DEC booth in the Ancram Town Hall parking lot, located at 1416 County Rd 7, Ancram N.Y. 12502, on September 29 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Any remaining tags will be made available for pick up at the DEC Region 4 headquarters, located at 1130 North Westcott Road, Schenectady, N.Y. 12306, on October 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to inquire about remaining tags, contact the Region 4 Wildlife Office at (518) 357-2158.