DEC offering prizes in ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ sweepstakes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the new ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ sweepstakes is now open. Be one of the first 2,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID vaccine in December and be eligible for special prize packages tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Five entrants will be randomly selected to receive the Grand Prize and the opportunity to choose one of the following deluxe packages valued at approximately $2,000:

Fishing : Lifetime fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;

: Lifetime fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel; Bowhunter : Lifetime hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow package or compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10×42 binoculars;

: Lifetime hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow package or compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10×42 binoculars; Rifle hunter : Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality riflescope, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10×42 binoculars;

: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality riflescope, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10×42 binoculars; Turkey hunter : Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy pair, shotgun optical sight, slate call, and 10×42 binoculars; and

: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy pair, shotgun optical sight, slate call, and 10×42 binoculars; and Birding: 20-60x spotting scope, 10×42 binoculars, bird feeder, bird seed, bird house, deluxe birding guide, and I Bird NY materials

25 entrants will be randomly selected to receive Second Tier prizes and the choice of one of the following packages, valued at approximately $1,000:

Fishing: Annual fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;

Bowhunter: Annual hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow OR compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8×42 binoculars;

Riflehunter: Annual hunting license, high-quality riflescope, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8×42 binoculars;

Turkey hunter: Annual hunting license and turkey permit, high quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy, slate call, and 8×42 binoculars; and

Birder: 8×42 binoculars, birdfeeder, bird seed and I Bird NY materials

The first 2,000 New Yorkers who receive their vaccine this December will be rewarded:

Tree seedling from DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga

Your choice of either a $25 gift card for a free night of camping at a DEC campground, or a $25 gift card to a major sporting goods retailer.

One-year subscription to DEC’s Conservationist magazine

Information about how to enter the sweepstakes is now available on the DEC’s website. Prior to fulfillment of a hunting license and any associated privilege (e.g., bowhunting privilege), the recipient must complete a hunter education course and bowhunter education course (in the case of the bowhunter prize package) and present certificate(s) of completion.