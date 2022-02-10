NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has opened the application period for the trees for tribs’ annual “Buffer in a Bag” program. DEC said qualifying public and private landowners may apply for a free bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings for planting near streams, rivers, or lakes.

The DEC is offering free seedlings available to qualified landowners for streamside plantings to help stabilize banks, protect water quality, and improve wildlife habitat. To qualify, properties must be in New York State with at least 50 feet bordering a stream, river, or lake. In addition, landowners are asked to provide photos or a map of the planting location.

For more information about the Buffer in a Bag application process and requirements visit DEC’s webpage. Applications are due by April 11 at 3 p.m.

According to the DEC, a total of 350 bags will be available statewide for this round of applications. They say eligible recipients will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, previous recipients are encouraged to reapply to continue to build riparian buffers.

Landowners in the Hudson River Estuary watershed grants program boundaries may be eligible for additional assistance with streamside planting projects. For further details, visit the Hudson River Estuary Program’s webpage.