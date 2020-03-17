Decreased rates for Albany parking garages and loosening of rules for residential passes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Parking Authority will be reducing daily parking rates in the Albany’s three city parking garages and will make residential parking passes available on a month-to-month basis beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Daily parking rates at the Green-Hudson, Riverfront and Quackenbush garages will be $7/day. Monthly residential parking passes will be available for $115/month. Passes purchased in March will have a prorated fee of $5.75 per workday.

“We want to alleviate any additional burden brought on our customers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak as much as we can,” said Albany Parking Authority Executive Director Matthew Peter. “This situation has forced many people to work from home who don’t normally do so, and since they aren’t driving and parking at their places of work, we want to give them another parking option during this difficult time.”

Click here for further information or call 518-434-8886.

