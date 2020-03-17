Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Decreased rates for Albany parking garages and loosening of rules for residential passes

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
albany parking meter_236412

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Albany Parking Authority will be reducing daily parking rates in the Albany’s three city parking garages and will make residential parking passes available on a month-to-month basis beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Daily parking rates at the Green-Hudson, Riverfront and Quackenbush garages will be $7/day. Monthly residential parking passes will be available for $115/month. Passes purchased in March will have a prorated fee of $5.75 per workday.

“We want to alleviate any additional burden brought on our customers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak as much as we can,” said Albany Parking Authority Executive Director Matthew Peter. “This situation has forced many people to work from home who don’t normally do so, and since they aren’t driving and parking at their places of work, we want to give them another parking option during this difficult time.”

Click here for further information or call 518-434-8886.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak