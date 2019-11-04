Decorating for Christmas helps your mood, makes you happier

(FOX NEWS) – Getting ready for the holidays can help your mood and make you happier, according to some health experts.

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown says when stress and anxieties hit, people want associations to things that make them happy.

Decorations evoke stroke feels of childhood happiness.

Psychotherapist Amy Molin agrees saying Christmas decorations are a link to personal past and your identity.

Decorating also reconnects you to lost loved ones and restores connectivity to people from your past.