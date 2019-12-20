Deck the (school) Halls: Incredible holiday door decorations at Capital Region school districts

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a school around the holidays, you may have noticed the brightly colored and festively decorated classroom and office doors lining the hallways.

Teachers, administrators, and staff are encouraged to decorate their office and classroom doors with hand cut construction paper, glitter, garland googly eyes and any other crafty material they can think of to create scenes of holiday cheer and humor. Many also weave in the stories, personalities, and photos of the students in their class. Sometimes these decorations are part of contests, with prizes awarded to the best and most creative doors. But sometimes they’re just for fun.

The Capital Region has some of the most dedicated and caring teachers and educators around. As the photos in the galleries below show, they are also incredibly creative and artistically imaginative.

Did your school host a door decorating contest? Email us your photos at web@news10.com!

East Greenbush Central School District

Ms. Corey – Special Education – Genet Elementary School

Cafeteria – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Carlin – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Chieco – Kindergarten – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Condo – Nurse’s Office – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. DeCelle – 3rd Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Carraher and Mrs. Lindberg – Genet Elementary School

Mr. Scher – 4th Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Ball – 5th Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mr. Siver – 5th Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Hammill – Kindergarten – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Nardacci – 1st Grade Classroom – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Beam – 1st Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Bishop – 3rd Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Giagni – 3rd Grade – Genet Elementary School

Counseling Office – Genet Elementary School

CTAEP Program – Genet Elementary School

Mr. LaGoy and Mrs. Malone – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Lyle, Mrs. Leger,

Mr. LeHaybe and Mr. Jones – Gym – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Marino – 2nd Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Mukawski – 4th Grade – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. McKeown and Mrs. Schuurman – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. McHugh – Kindergarten – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Martino – Reading Classroom – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. Gleason and Mrs. Baird – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. LeTourneau – Art – Genet Elementary School

Main Office – Genet Elementary School

Mrs. LeHayne – Genet Elementary School

Mr. Brewer – 2nd Grade – Genet Elementary School

Ms. Pierce and Mrs. Frugis’s Reading Classroom – Genet Elementary School

Ms. Mahar – 5th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Maney – Kindergarten – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Baldwin – 1st Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mr. Otto – 3rd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Cornell – Grade K-2 – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Caporta – grade 3-5 – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Kusche – 4th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Cohen – 5th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Defruscio – Nurse’s Office – Green Meadow Elementary School

Main Office – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Luce – 3rd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Ecker – 4th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Fuleihan – 4th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Garavelli – 3rd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Field and Mrs. Farry – Special Education – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Dongelwicz – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Lindemann and Mrs. Tafur – Kitchen – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. Koch – K-2 Classroom – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mrs. DiBella – Kindergarten – Green Meadow Elementary School

Mr. Ecker – 2nd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School

8th Grade Office – Goff Middle School

Assistant Superintendent Mr. McHugh’s Office – East Greenbush CSD

Buildings and Grounds Office – East Greenbush CSD

Business Office – East Greenbush CSD

Human Resources Office – East Greenbush CSD

Mrs. Hallenbeck – Goff Middle School

Algonquin Middle School

Algonquin Middle School Library

Mr. DuMont – 6th-Grade

Mr. McMurray – Art

Mr. Williams – 8th Grade Science

Ms. Celeste – 7th Grade Social Studies

Ms. Conroy – 6th Grade Social Studies

Ms. Fitch – 6th Grade Social Studies

Ms. Matice – 6th Grade Science

Ms. Michaud – 6th Grade Special Education

Ms. Wood – 6th Grade Science

Coxsackie Athens Middle School

Mrs. Pacuks – 3rd Grade – Arthur Elementary School

Ms. Wright – 8th Grade

Ms. Kelly and Ms. Hoglund – 7th and 8th Grade

Ms. Bayzon Dyn – Library

Ms. Bradt – Grades 6-8

Ms. Brown and Ms. Sunkes – 5th Grade

Ms. Chuidina – 6th Grade

Ms. Futia and Ms. Collier – 5th Grade

Ms. McNeil – 8th Grade

Ms. Ulion – 7th Grade

Mrs. Faller – 5th Grade

Troy Middle School

Ms. Auricchio – 6th Grade

Ms. Bonenfant – 6th Grade

Ms. Newhouse – 6th Grade

Ms. Vogel – 6th Grade

Ms. Schwartz – Art

Ms. Debevois – 8th Grade

Ms. Nielson – Italian

Music Wing

Music Wing

Music Wing

Ms. Dedio and Ms. Lipka – Special Education

St. Pius X Catholic School