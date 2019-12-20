Deck the (school) Halls: Incredible holiday door decorations at Capital Region school districts

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a school around the holidays, you may have noticed the brightly colored and festively decorated classroom and office doors lining the hallways.
Teachers, administrators, and staff are encouraged to decorate their office and classroom doors with hand cut construction paper, glitter, garland googly eyes and any other crafty material they can think of to create scenes of holiday cheer and humor. Many also weave in the stories, personalities, and photos of the students in their class. Sometimes these decorations are part of contests, with prizes awarded to the best and most creative doors. But sometimes they’re just for fun.
The Capital Region has some of the most dedicated and caring teachers and educators around. As the photos in the galleries below show, they are also incredibly creative and artistically imaginative.
