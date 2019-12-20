Deck the (school) Halls: Incredible holiday door decorations at Capital Region school districts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve ever stepped foot in a school around the holidays, you may have noticed the brightly colored and festively decorated classroom and office doors lining the hallways.

Teachers, administrators, and staff are encouraged to decorate their office and classroom doors with hand cut construction paper, glitter, garland googly eyes and any other crafty material they can think of to create scenes of holiday cheer and humor. Many also weave in the stories, personalities, and photos of the students in their class. Sometimes these decorations are part of contests, with prizes awarded to the best and most creative doors. But sometimes they’re just for fun.

The Capital Region has some of the most dedicated and caring teachers and educators around. As the photos in the galleries below show, they are also incredibly creative and artistically imaginative.

Did your school host a door decorating contest? Email us your photos at web@news10.com!

East Greenbush Central School District

  • Ms. Corey – Special Education – Genet Elementary School
  • Cafeteria – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Carlin – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Chieco – Kindergarten – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Condo – Nurse’s Office – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. DeCelle – 3rd Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Carraher and Mrs. Lindberg – Genet Elementary School
  • Mr. Scher – 4th Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Ball – 5th Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mr. Siver – 5th Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Hammill – Kindergarten – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Nardacci – 1st Grade Classroom – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Beam – 1st Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Bishop – 3rd Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Giagni – 3rd Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Counseling Office – Genet Elementary School
  • CTAEP Program – Genet Elementary School
  • Mr. LaGoy and Mrs. Malone – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Lyle, Mrs. Leger,
  • Mr. LeHaybe and Mr. Jones – Gym – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Marino – 2nd Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Mukawski – 4th Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. McKeown and Mrs. Schuurman – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. McHugh – Kindergarten – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Martino – Reading Classroom – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. Gleason and Mrs. Baird – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. LeTourneau – Art – Genet Elementary School
  • Main Office – Genet Elementary School
  • Mrs. LeHayne – Genet Elementary School
  • Mr. Brewer – 2nd Grade – Genet Elementary School
  • Ms. Pierce and Mrs. Frugis’s Reading Classroom – Genet Elementary School
  • Ms. Mahar – 5th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Maney – Kindergarten – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Baldwin – 1st Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mr. Otto – 3rd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Cornell – Grade K-2 – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Caporta – grade 3-5 – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Kusche – 4th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Cohen – 5th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Defruscio – Nurse’s Office – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Main Office – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Luce – 3rd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Ecker – 4th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Fuleihan – 4th Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Garavelli – 3rd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Field and Mrs. Farry – Special Education – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Dongelwicz – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Lindemann and Mrs. Tafur – Kitchen – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. Koch – K-2 Classroom – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mrs. DiBella – Kindergarten – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • Mr. Ecker – 2nd Grade – Green Meadow Elementary School
  • 8th Grade Office – Goff Middle School
  • Assistant Superintendent Mr. McHugh’s Office – East Greenbush CSD
  • Buildings and Grounds Office – East Greenbush CSD
  • Business Office – East Greenbush CSD
  • Human Resources Office – East Greenbush CSD
  • Mrs. Hallenbeck – Goff Middle School

Algonquin Middle School

  • Algonquin Middle School Library
  • Mr. DuMont – 6th-Grade
  • Mr. McMurray – Art
  • Mr. Williams – 8th Grade Science
  • Ms. Celeste – 7th Grade Social Studies
  • Ms. Conroy – 6th Grade Social Studies
  • Ms. Fitch – 6th Grade Social Studies
  • Ms. Matice – 6th Grade Science
  • Ms. Michaud – 6th Grade Special Education
  • Ms. Wood – 6th Grade Science

Coxsackie Athens Middle School

  • Mrs. Pacuks – 3rd Grade – Arthur Elementary School
  • Ms. Wright – 8th Grade
  • Ms. Kelly and Ms. Hoglund – 7th and 8th Grade
  • Ms. Bayzon Dyn – Library
  • Ms. Bradt – Grades 6-8
  • Ms. Brown and Ms. Sunkes – 5th Grade
  • Ms. Chuidina – 6th Grade
  • Ms. Futia and Ms. Collier – 5th Grade
  • Ms. McNeil – 8th Grade
  • Ms. Ulion – 7th Grade
  • Mrs. Faller – 5th Grade

Troy Middle School

  • Ms. Auricchio – 6th Grade
  • Ms. Bonenfant – 6th Grade
  • Ms. Newhouse – 6th Grade
  • Ms. Vogel – 6th Grade
  • Ms. Schwartz – Art
  • Ms. Debevois – 8th Grade
  • Ms. Nielson – Italian
  • Music Wing
  • Music Wing
  • Music Wing
  • Ms. Dedio and Ms. Lipka – Special Education

St. Pius X Catholic School

  • Mrs. Riley, Mes. Halayko and Mrs. Manuli – Little Town of Bethlehem
  • Mrs. Riley, Mes. Halayko and Mrs. Manuli – Little Town of Bethlehem
  • Mrs. Riley, Mes. Halayko and Mrs. Manuli – Little Town of Bethlehem
  • Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Edwards, Ms. Moore – Kindergarten Gingerbread Land
  • Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Edwards, Ms. Moore – Kindergarten Gingerbread Land
  • Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Edwards, Ms. Moore – Kindergarten Gingerbread Land
  • Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Edwards, Ms. Moore – Kindergarten Gingerbread Land
  • Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Edwards, Ms. Moore – Kindergarten Gingerbread Land
  • Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Edwards, Ms. Moore – Kindergarten Gingerbread Land

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play