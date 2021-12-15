December Pet Connection Prime Time

(NEWS10) – In this edition of Pet Connection Prime Time, we look at The Puppy Rescue Mission. They are saving dogs and cats from all over the world especially in the Middle East. These are pets that were rescued by Servicemen and women while overseas. Many are adopted by them or their families-others go up for adoption to a lucky family.

The stray pet problem in Puerto Rico is immense-overwhelming, in fact, over 500,000 dogs and cats roam the streets. The Sato Project saves many of them, brings them back to health and transports them to the mainland U.S. to be adopted. Many have found homes in Upstate New York.

The Columbia Greene Humane Society has come so far in the past 7 years. It wasn’t long ago this shelter was so small-old-broken down, but they did their best. Today, it is truly an amazing place that can now care for thousands of pets and help so many families in Greene and Columbia County. It was the local community that helped build this new shelter.

We all love the Holiday Season. It’s exciting, full of love and happiness, but it may not be quite the same for our pets. Each year thousands become sick, injured and even die. There are so many hidden dangers for them this time of year. We go over what you can do to keep your pet safe.