December parking restrictions in place on Albany Streets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parking restrictions are in place on a number of Albany streets.

The north side of Washington Avenue just east of North Lake Avenue and on the south side of West Street just west of Robin Street will see restricted parking between 6:00 a.m. on November 28 and Monday, December 28 at 4:00 p.m. due to construction vehicles.

An Albany Police Department event means there is restricted parking on both sides of Cherry Street from Dongan Avenue to Church Street between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m on November 30.

Also on November 30, parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street just east of Sprague Place, and on the north side of Jay Street just east of Lark Street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m..

Other parking restrictions include: