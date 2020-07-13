ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, fraudulent websites claiming to sell New York State freshwater fishing licenses are stealing personal information.
The DEC is investigating and wants New Yorkers to know online fishing license are available only through the official DEC Automated Licensing System website (DECALS).
