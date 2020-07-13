DEC warns of fake websites selling fishing licenses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, fraudulent websites claiming to sell New York State freshwater fishing licenses are stealing personal information.

The DEC is investigating and wants New Yorkers to know online fishing license are available only through the official DEC Automated Licensing System website (DECALS).

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG