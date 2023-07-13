ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is warning against building rock dams with the intent to create swimming holes on trout streams. Rock dams can have a detrimental impact on both wildlife and the environment.

According to the DEC, trout are sensitive, cold-water fish. Warmer water temperatures can be stressful on trout and high temperatures can even be lethal.

Rock dams can alter the natural flow of the stream by slowing down or trapping water. This warms up the water faster, thus harming the fish. Rock dams can also prevent the migration of trout to colder waters.

The structures can also restrict or prevent upstream and downstream movement of animals including aquatic insects. Aquatic insects are a major diet item for trout. Lastly, rock dams weaken the stream bank, increasing erosion and sedimentation into the stream, further altering its natural flow.