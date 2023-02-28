The driver was issued multiple tickets, and the vehicle was towed at their expense.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An abandoned vehicle was located in the woods of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve on Tuesday, February 21. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the vehicle was a one-half mile from the Madison Avenue Pinelands trailhead.

Investigations by the Albany Police and Forest Ranger Mitchell determined that the driver had driven through the split rail fence at the trailhead. The car went down the hiking trail and became stuck.

The vehicle’s driver, a 42-year-old from Troy, was ticketed for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on the Albany Pine Bush Preserve lands. Albany Police also issued several vehicle and traffic tickets. The vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.