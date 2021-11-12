DEC update: 1 charged over Hunter Mountain vandalism

LEXINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), one person was arrested after allegedly vandalizing the John Robb lean-to on Hunter Mountain. The suspect was charged with a misdemeanor after authorities found him trying to clean up the graffiti.

On Tuesday, November 2, DEC received a call reporting graffiti on a lean-to on State lands at Hunter Mountain that had been posted to social media. Rangers and the DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation were on the case.

On Thursday, November 4, authorities were told that a 39-year-old Brooklyn man was on-site at the lean-to, trying to clean off the sides of the structure. Rangers responding to the scene discovered that he’d driven up the mountain on Hunter ski resort roads and got stuck in a snowbank at the top of the Kaatskill Flyer chairlift.

Rangers and resort staff got the vehicle out of the snowbank and escorted the man down to the ski lodge, where he was arrested and sent to the state police barracks in Hunter. There, he was charged for making graffiti, a misdemeanor, along with violations for defacing rock and natural materials on state land and defacing a DEC structure.

The graffiti was camouflaged and removed from the John Robb lean-to. Take a look at the repair below:

The DEC did not release the identity of the man they arrested, nor the social media accounts where images had initially been posted. Authorities say that he’s due in court on December 15.