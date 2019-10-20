DEC to present Albany’s South End neighborhood air quality study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental conservation will present its air quality study on Albany’s South End neighborhood Monday night.

The information session will be staffed with researchers from the DEC, the New York State Department of Health and staff from the Albany County Health Department. Researches will answer any questions community members may have at the Ezra Prentice Community Room at 625 South Pearl Street starting at 5 p.m.

A second meeting will be held in November for those who are unable to attend the meeting Monday night.