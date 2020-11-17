DEC to operate two deer and bear check stations on opening weekend of regular big game season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) opened two new deer and bear check stations in Hector and Avon. While harvest reporting is voluntary, these stations help the DEC gather important data about the big game populations in the area.

This year, a new Region 8 check station will be located at the Finger Lakes National Forest Ranger Station on State Route 414 in Hector. Hours of operation are Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The check station located at the DEC Headquarters at 6247 East Avon-Lima Road (State Route 20) in Avon will operate Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hunters are encouraged to bring harvested deer to either check station where DEC staff will determine age and collect biological and harvest information. Since black bear season opens the same day as deer season, wildlife staff will also check harvested bears to collect biological information and determine the bear’s age.

DEC reminds New York hunters of the importance of reporting their harvest. Harvest reporting is critical to wildlife management, and hunters are required to report their harvest of deer, bear, and turkey within seven days of taking the animal. The easiest way to report is via DEC’s HuntFishNY mobile app.