DEC to close Wilmington Notch Campground early

WILMINGTON (NEWS10) – The Wilmington Notch Campground will be closed early due to infrastructure construction.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday plans to close the Wilmington Notch Campground and Day Use Area on September 4th to install a new well and water system. Early closure of the campground will also provide for additional time to complete additional repairs and maintenance work before the onset of winter.

DEC will keep the nearby Meadowbrook Campground and Day Use Area open until Columbus Day to maintain camping and picnicking opportunities for those who come to the area to enjoy the autumn foliage.

Campers with reservations to the Wilmington Notch Campground between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14 are being notified through Reserve America of the planned closure. These reservations will be canceled and fees refunded. These campers will be informed of the opportunity to reserve a campsite at the Meadowbrook Campground or any of the other nearby DEC campgrounds.