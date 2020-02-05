DEC: state hunting incidents at lowest number in decades

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of hunting-related shooting incidents statewide is at its lowest number since the 1960’s the N.Y.S Department of Conservation’s report said. Incidents in 2019 totaled 12, 7 were related to big game hunts and 5 were related to small game/other hunts.
The DEC’s report said the number of hunters has decreased by approximately 20%. They said it hasn’t outpaced the decrease in hunting-related shooting incidents which has decreased by approximately 80% since the 1960s.
Locally, Joshua R. Morgan, 20, was killed in a hunting accident in Herkimer County after being accidentally shot in the neck/shoulder area.
Previously News10 ABC reported that Morgan had been shot by another person in his hunting party on the morning of Nov. 17 and pronounced dead on the scene. Morgan was shot at close range in the neck and shoulder area during a deer drive, according to the Hunting Safety Statistics 2019 report from the DEC.
Hunting-related incidents 2019
Cayuga County
- Nov. 3 – self-inflicted shot into thigh and down knee
Chautauqua County
- Dec. 7 – self-inflicted shot to the face
Herkimer County
- Nov. 17 – fatal accidental shooting of Joshua Morgan
- Dec. 7 – hunter shot in the abdomen by another shooter from 59 yards away
Jefferson County
- Sept. 17 – self-inflicted gunshot to both feet
Niagara County
- Nov. 25 – tractor-trailer driver received cuts to face after a shot shattered a window of the truck cab.
Onondaga County
- Dec. 1 – victim struck in the neck while driving
Tioga County
- Nov. 3 – self-inflicted shot into lower arm and back
Steuben County
- May 15 – victim shot in middle finger by relative
Wayne County
- Sept. 15 – a passenger in a vehicle struck in cheek with one pellet
Wyoming County
- Jan. 26 – victim hit with one pellet in the left cheek by hunting partner
- Dec. 1 – self-inflicted shot into right foot
The entire report can be found here.
