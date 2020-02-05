DEC: state hunting incidents at lowest number in decades

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The number of hunting-related shooting incidents statewide is at its lowest number since the 1960’s the N.Y.S Department of Conservation’s report said. Incidents in 2019 totaled 12, 7 were related to big game hunts and 5 were related to small game/other hunts.

The DEC’s report said the number of hunters has decreased by approximately 20%. They said it hasn’t outpaced the decrease in hunting-related shooting incidents which has decreased by approximately 80% since the 1960s.

Locally, Joshua R. Morgan, 20, was killed in a hunting accident in Herkimer County after being accidentally shot in the neck/shoulder area.

Previously News10 ABC reported that Morgan had been shot by another person in his hunting party on the morning of Nov. 17 and pronounced dead on the scene. Morgan was shot at close range in the neck and shoulder area during a deer drive, according to the Hunting Safety Statistics 2019 report from the DEC.

Hunting-related incidents 2019

Cayuga County

Nov. 3 – self-inflicted shot into thigh and down knee

Chautauqua County

Dec. 7 – self-inflicted shot to the face

Herkimer County

Nov. 17 – fatal accidental shooting of Joshua Morgan

Dec. 7 – hunter shot in the abdomen by another shooter from 59 yards away

Jefferson County

Sept. 17 – self-inflicted gunshot to both feet

Niagara County

Nov. 25 – tractor-trailer driver received cuts to face after a shot shattered a window of the truck cab.

Onondaga County

Dec. 1 – victim struck in the neck while driving

Tioga County

Nov. 3 – self-inflicted shot into lower arm and back

Steuben County

May 15 – victim shot in middle finger by relative

Wayne County

Sept. 15 – a passenger in a vehicle struck in cheek with one pellet

Wyoming County

Jan. 26 – victim hit with one pellet in the left cheek by hunting partner

Dec. 1 – self-inflicted shot into right foot

The entire report can be found here.