DEC reminds hunters of out-of-state reduce risks of spreading wasting disease

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Department of Conservation (DEC) reminds hunters that plan to hunt outside of New York, to be aware of the rules in the destination state, and here at home to reduce risks of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease.

New York has established these restrictions on the importation of carcasses and parts of CWD-susceptible animals from anywhere outside New York, due to the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) within the United States and Canada.

Species Affected:

  • White-tailed deer
  • Black-tailed deer and Mule deer
  • Red deer and Elk
  • Moose
  • Sika deer
  • Caribou and Reindeer

The DEC says, If you hunt deer, elk, moose, or caribou anywhere outside New York, you can only bring back the deboned meat, cleaned skull cap, antlers with no flesh.

Check the rules for carcass movement, testing, and reporting where you hunt and know that you cannot bring a whole carcass or intact head into New York DEC says.

These restrictions, among others, are established to minimize the risk of exposing New York deer to this fatal disease. Whole carcasses that are imported into New York illegally will be confiscated and destroyed.

Allowed Parts:

  • Deboned meat
  • Cleaned skull cap
  • Antlers with no flesh
  • Raw or processed cape or hide
  • Cleaned teeth or lower jaw
  • Finished taxidermy products

For further information regarding rules, season dates, and hunting & trapping, visits the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

