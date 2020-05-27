DEC reminding people to keep their distance from young wildlife

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding New Yorkers today to appreciate wildlife from a safe distance and resist the urge to touch or pick up newborn fawns and other young wildlife.

The DEC says human contact with wildlife can carry unintended consequences that could be detrimental to the animals people are intending to help.

“In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Yorkers are spending more time at home than normal and some are seeing more young birds and other wildlife as a result,” Commissioner Seggos said. “At this time of year, people are more likely to see a young rabbit or a recently fledged bird in their yard and mistakenly think it needs help to survive. I encourage you to enjoy encounters with wildlife from afar and avoid approaching or touching the animal. Remember, if you care, leave it there.”

The DEC says during the spring months, animal sightings and encounters are common as young wildlife venture into the world on wobbly legs and are unable to fly on their own. They say while most young wildlife learn survival skills from one or both of their parents, some receive little to no care.

The DEC says wild animals often stay away from their young, especially when people are present. They say for the young animals, the perils of survival are a natural part of life in the wild. Unfortunately, well-intentioned people may try to care for young animals they think have been abandoned or in need of assistance. They say these human interactions generally end up doing more harm than good.

The DEC says a good example of this occurring is when white-tailed fawns are born during late May and early June. Fawns can walk shortly after birth, however they reportedly spend most of their first days lying still in tall grass, leaf litter, or sometimes out in the open. They say during this time, people often find them alone and feel they have been abandoned, which is rare.

The DEC says if human presence is detected, the mother may not come back for a longer period of time in order to nurse. They say fawns should never be picked up and its best chance to survive is to be raised by the adult doe. The fawns coloration and its ability to remain motionless also help it avoid detection by predators and people.

The DEC is also reminding people that young wildlife are not pets and keeping wildlife in captivity is illegal and harmful to the animals. They say wild animals are not well suited for life in captivity and may carry diseases that can be transferred to humans.

Anyone that sees wildlife that appears to be sick or behaving abnormally should contact their DEC regional wildlife officer. For additional information, visit the DEC’s website here.

