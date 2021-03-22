DEC reminding New Yorkers how to avoid bear conflicts

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Monday reminded New Yorkers to avoid conflicts with bears by taking down bird feeders and securing garbage.

The DEC says they have already received reports of bear sightings across NYS. Officials say as bears emerge from their dens, they tend to use their powerful noses to seek out food. Human-related food sources can include things like bird feeders, garbage, and pet food which can attract bears leading to the potential for human-bear conflicts.

The DEC says feeding bears is illegal whether intentional or unintentional through a lack of property management which can have negative consequences for whole communities, as well as for the bears themselves.

In order to reduce these incidents, the DEC advises everyone living in or visiting bear country, which includes much of upstate New York, to remove anything that could attract bears. By securing bird feeders, garbage cans, and pet food, New Yorkers can help make sure bears find food naturally, protecting people, their property, as well as the bears themselves.

For additional information, visit the DEC website.