ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the summer heat now here, bear sightings are more and more common in the Capital Region. The Department of Environmental Conservation said seeing a bear during the summer months is not out of the ordinary.

If you see a bear or hear of one in the area, the best thing to do is get rid of any food that could draw them near you, said wildlife biologist Selinda Brandon. “If you can get rid of any type of attractions which would include birdseed, garbage, any kind of dog food, cat food, any kind of pet food that you would keep out,” she said. “Get that all cleaned up and in your house especially if you do have reports of a bear in your area and you’re not necessarily in bear country.”

If you happen to run into a bear, Brandon said you should make loud noise while slowly backing away to scare them off.