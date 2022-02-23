HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 18, at 2:30 p.m., DEC Forest Rangers assisted the town of Hope during severe flooding. Flooding of Multiple homes, including a vehicle incident, happened as a result of increased flooding.

Officials said an ice jam blocking the Sacandaga River broke and caused an increase in the water downstream. While conducting welfare checks, at about 6:11 p.m., Rangers responded with Swiftwater gear to a report of a passenger vehicle that landed in the river.

The driver was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of a town employee they said. The vehicle was then removed by a tow company assisted by Rangers.

DEC Forest Rangers assist Hamilton County following severe flooding, February 18.

The county declared the State of Emergency at about 9:40 p.m., after no cell or landline service. Officials said Rangers were still able to use the county’s communication radios.

Rangers continued thier efforts conducting welfare checks of the area along with State Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, and other county departments unitl midnight. Rangers then returned early the following day to continue thier assistance.