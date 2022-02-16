NEW YORK (WWTI) — Snowmobile accidents are continuing to spike across New York State, requiring assistance from local law enforcement and state agencies. This includes Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC highlighted several incidents involving Rangers at snowmobile accidents in New York during the first full week of February.

February 9, 2022

The first highlighted incident involved a snowmobile rescue on February 9 in the town of Long Lake. The DEC said that in the afternoon on February 9, Forest Ranger assistance was requested after a report of two snowmobiles breaking through the ice on the south end of Long Lake.

When Forest Rangers arrived on the scene, one 76-year-old snowmobiler from Pennsylvania remained trapped in the water. With help from career firefighters and EMTs, personnel rescued the individual and helped retrieved the snowmobile from the lake.

The individual was transported with his friend back to their camp in Indian Lake.

February 12, 2022

The second snowmobile rescue highlighted by the DEC included one in the Town of Inlet on February 12. According to the DEC, while on patrol in the Moose River Plains Complex, two Forest Rangers discovered a snowmobile accident two miles from the Inlet entrance.

Rangers reported the snowmobile to be damaged and without a snowmobiler, leading to the determination that the accident occurred the night before.

DEC Rangers then worked with Ray Brook Dispatch to discover that the snowmobile belonged to a man from New Jersey and continued to search for the man.

At 2:30 p.m. on February 12, Rangers saw someone removing the snowmobile and obtained the snowmobilers information from the salvaged and drove to the subject’s house.

Rangers issued one ticket for leaving the scene of an accident and another for having an unregistered snowmobile. The snowmobiler was not injured in the accident.

February 13, 2022

The next day on February 13, Forest Ranger assistance was requested on the scene of a snowmobile accident in the Town of Lake Pleasant on a trail near Oak Mountain.

A Ranger on snowmobile patrol nearby responded along with the Pleasant Lake Fire Department and Speculator Ambulance.

The DEC confirmed that a 32-year-old from New Jersey had rented a snowmobile and crashed after 30 minutes. The individual was injured in the accident and was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Also on February 13, Rangers responded to another snowmobile accident in the Town of Lake George at the summit of Prospect Mountain.

Two Forest Rangers, along with Lake George Fire and EMS and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded. At the scene, personnel determined that the 60-year-old involved in the crash had died.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified the snowmobiler as Thomas Mulson from Lake Luzerne.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911