DEC public service announcement and Forest Rangers remind people to pick up trash and hike safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Forest Rangers are encouraging people to not leave garbage in state lands or parks. They are also urging people to be cautious while hiking.

The DEC released a new public service announcement (PSA) Wednesday saying garbage left behind in state lands/parks doesn’t only ruin the scenery it is also dangerous for wildlife. The PSA shows pictures of trash left behind by visitors in the Catskills and Adirondacks.

Forest Ranger Captain John Steiff says in addition to increased trash, they have seen an increase in visitors to state lands/parks. Along with that they have also been busy responding to incidents. On Tuesday, Captain Streiff says the Rangers responded to five calls but the number of daily response calls varies.

The busy summer months sometimes distract the Forest Rangers from their routine duties but Captain Streiff says they are there to help the public.

He also says it’s important for hikers to wear appropriate footwear and that many of the calls Forest Rangers respond to are for lower leg injuries including the ankle and feet.

