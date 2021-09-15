DEC proposes regulation for counties to opt out of holiday deer hunt

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced proposed regulation that would allow counties to opt out of the recently established end-of-year deer hunt. The hunt is scheduled to occur annually between December 26 and January 1.

“DEC adopted the holiday deer hunt earlier this year, providing hunters with new opportunities to venture afield when families and friends are gathered for the holidays and students are home on school break,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Today’s proposed regulation addresses concerns expressed by some local leaders about a holiday hunt interfering with snowmobiling opportunities in their communities.”

The holiday hunt is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader deer season in New York’s Southern Zone. If the proposed regulation is adopted, counties that choose to prohibit hunters from participating in the holiday deer hunt in their county must annually adopt a local law specifying exclusion from the those specific dates.

The DEC says snow cover deep enough to support snowmobiling is present only occasionally, and in certain locations, in the southern zone during the holiday period.

The proposed legislation would allow counties to opt out of the holiday hunt before the deadline on November 14.

More information of the proposal are on the DEC’s website. The public can comment on the proposal through November 14.