DEC proposes changes to brownfield site cleanup regulations

(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Investigation Completed at State Superfund Site; Results Will Help to Evaluate Alternatives to Address Contamination)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been proposed for regulations at contaminated sites across New York. On Thursday, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced proposed changes to 6 NYCRR Part 375 regulations governing environmental remediation programs at superfund and brownfield sites.

According to Commissioner Seggos, the proposals would create new cleanup standards for the oversight of the emerging contaminants perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanoic sulfonate. He said this would give the DEC strategies, allowing it to be consistent across programs such as the State’s Brownfield Cleanup and Superfund programs.

Superfund sites are areas flagged as having consequential amounts of hazardous waste. There are currently 87 superfund sites under reuse in New York. The proposals also include updates to include SCOs for PFOA, PFOS, aniline, and nitrobenzene as hazardous substances and codify existing guidance in regulation to provide the State with a greater ability to conduct enforcement against polluters.

To address the proposals, the DEC is hosting two virtual hearings this spring. The first will be held on April 5 at 2 p.m. and the second on April 7 at 5:30 p.m. The DEC will also be accepting written comments on the revised proposed regulations through April 21 at 8 p.m.

Written comments can be submitted by email, noting “Comments on Proposed Part 375.” Or you can mail comments to the DEC at the Division of Environmental Remediation, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-7012, ATN: Jenn Dawson.