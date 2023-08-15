ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has opened applications for the second round of the Community Forest Conservation Grant Program. The grants range from $50,000 to $300,000 and are awarded to municipalities to assist in purchasing forest land for the purpose of creating community forests.

Community forests have many benefits including flood mitigation, improving air and water quality, recreational opportunities, boosting mental health, and providing a habitat for wildlife. The forests also meet New York’s net-zero greenhouse gas emission goals.

Applications are due by Wednesday, October 11 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Community Forest Conservation Grant webpage, or email Molly Hassett with any questions.