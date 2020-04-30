DEC officers confirm snapping turtle mistaken for alligator in Schenectady park

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Department of Environmental Conservation Officer’s responded to reports of a possible alligator siting at Steinmetz Park.

The DEC says EOC’s canvassed the park for signs of an alligator but came up with nothing to support the reports. With binoculars, officers were able to spot a large common snapping turtle with a 16-inch shell just below the surface of the water, which they say could have been mistaken as an alligator swimming. A second look around the pond’s edge reportedly found no tracks along the shoreline.

Schenectady Police set up a portable camera pole overlooking the pond for future observation. Residents in the area should call the DEC Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 1-(844)-332-3267 to report any additional sightings.

LATEST STORIES