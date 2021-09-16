DEC officer catches alligator on middle school property

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Alligator

Eyler with the alligator (source: Department of Environmental Conservation)

DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental Conservation Officer Charles Eyler caught a juvenile alligator on middle school property in Dutchess County. On September 14 around 1 a.m., Eyler received the call about the alligator at Van Wyck Junior High School.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says a next door neighbor, who just happened to look out her window, saw the 50-pound animal scurrying from a culvert and into the parking lot of the nearby school. She immediately called the police.

Eyler arrived on scene and safely subdued the animal to transport it to an area animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation. 

