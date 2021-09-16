DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Environmental Conservation Officer Charles Eyler caught a juvenile alligator on middle school property in Dutchess County. On September 14 around 1 a.m., Eyler received the call about the alligator at Van Wyck Junior High School.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says a next door neighbor, who just happened to look out her window, saw the 50-pound animal scurrying from a culvert and into the parking lot of the nearby school. She immediately called the police.
Eyler arrived on scene and safely subdued the animal to transport it to an area animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.
More from NEWS10
- DEC officer catches alligator on middle school property
- Hochul suspends state hiring freeze
- Body of New Yorker missing since 2015 believed found at Grand Canyon
- Health care worker vaccine mandate impacting Mohawk Valley Health System
- State sending support to Lewis County hospital following maternity staff shortage