DEC looks for driver that mowed down several seagulls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for the person that hit and killed 13 seagulls in the Hannaford Plaza parking lot on Central Ave. They say it happened on March 8.

Around 1:15 p.m. the DEC says that a person intentionally drove a van at a high rate of speed toward the flock of seagulls, killing several birds.

The birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Several of the seagulls had been tagged by researchers in Canada.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the driver is encouraged to contact DEC at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).