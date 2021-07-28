DEC looking for wild turkey spotters

In this Monday, May 4, 2020 photo, a wild turkey crosses a field in Freeport, Maine. States around the country are encouraging hunters to hunt turkeys this spring despite social distancing rules. The hunt will look different than usual because of concerns about the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for people to participate in its 2021 Summer Wild Turkey Survey. The survey takes place throughout August.

Tracking of turkeys helps the DEC predict the growth of wild turkey populations and the potential fall harvest, they said.

“As New Yorkers continue to get outside this summer and reconnect with nature, we ask that they keep an eye out for the State’s most popular game bird, the wild turkey,” DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos said.

Folks interested in participating can find more information about the turkey survey on the DEC’s website.