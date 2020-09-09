DEC investigation into Ballston Spa dry-cleaners to begin

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is launching an in investigation has been to determine the extent of contamination caused by a Ballston Spa dry cleaners. The area around Rickett’s Dry Cleaners is listed as a “Class Two” site which represents “a significant threat to public health or the environment” and calls for “immediate action”.

Previous investigations into the Doubleday Avenue site have found the solvent tetrachloroethene (PCE) and its byproducts are present in the subsurface. PCE is a contaminant often associated with dry cleaning operations.

Key components of the investigation work will include:

• Installing and sampling soil borings to identify possible on-site

sources of contamination;

• Collecting soil vapor, sub-slab soil vapor and indoor air samples;

• Installing and sampling groundwater wells to monitor impacts

from areas of concern both on-site and off-site;

• Excavation of test pits to observe subsurface conditions and assess

potential source areas; and

• A geophysical survey

Any information collected will be summarized in a report. NYSDEC will then conduct a “Feasibility Study.” The study will use information developed during the site investigation to evaluate potential ways to clean up contamination related to the site.

The information collected during the site investigation may also support the conclusion that no action, or no further action, is needed to address the contamination.

