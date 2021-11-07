DEC honors veterans with annual free fishing day, November 11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will honor veterans with the sixth and final free fishing day of 2021, on Thursday, November 11. In this year’s new season, the DEC has increased fishing opportunities for anglers with the State’s new catch-and-release trout stream season.

“We thank all of New York’s veterans for their service to our county and hope that the upcoming free fishing day provides an opportunity to spend time with family and friends or even the chance to introduce someone new to the sport,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

The season began on October 16 and runs through March 31. New York’s Free Fishing Days encourages more people to get outdoors each season to enjoy the state’s world-class fishing opportunities. The DEC says it has expanded opportunities for anglers so they can enjoy New York’s trout stream fishing resources year-round.

Anglers are reminded to use only artificial lures and immediately release trout they catch. The catch-and-release season applies to trout streams only. Anglers should consult regulations guide for lakes, ponds, and harbor trout before fishing.

The DEC says fishing license requirements are waived for residents and non-residents on free fishing days for those participating. To find out about angling opportunities near you, visit places to fish on DEC’s website. The DEC’s info locator provides maps that trout stream anglers can one-stop-shop for information about stocking, fishing access, season dates, and regulations.