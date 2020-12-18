DEC gives $1.4M to communities to develop urban forestry projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has made $1.4 million available for a number of local communities to help inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. The grants are part of DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.

The program helps the public understand how important trees are. It also helps communities develop and implement tree management plans.

The goal of this project is to make sure the public can enjoy nature and improve quality of life.

Over the last nine years, New York State has funded more than $11.4 million in grants to support projects with a total value of more than $18.3 million.

Projects:

CAPITAL REGION

Albany County

City of Albany – $75,000; Tree Inventory

City of Watervliet – $29,000; Tree Maintenance

Columbia County

City of Hudson – $20,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Schenectady County

Town of Glenville – $20,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

City of Schenectady – $61,200; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Saratoga County

Village of Ballston Spa – $26,555; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

City of Saratoga Springs – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

CENTRAL NY

Cayuga County

City of Auburn – $30,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Onondaga County

Cornell Cooperative Extension Onondaga County – $48,957; Education

FINGER LAKES

Monroe County

Village of Brockport – $28,609; Tree Maintenance

Wyoming County

Village of Attica – $40,000; Tree Maintenance

LONG ISLAND

Suffolk County

Village of Head of the Harbor – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

MID-HUDSON VALLEY

Dutchess County

City of Beacon – $35,996; Tree Maintenance

Town of Pawling – $25,900; Town and Village Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Orange County

City of Newburgh – $40,000; Tree Maintenance

City of Port Jervis – $35,000; Tree Maintenance

Westchester

Village of Briarcliff Manor – $25,076; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson – $14,756; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Village of Hastings-on-Hudson – $40,000; Tree Maintenance

Village of Irvington – $21,760; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Town of Ossining – $33,750; Tree Maintenance

Village of Ossining – $38,000; Tree Planting

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx County

Bronx River Alliance, Inc. – $14,438; Tree Planting

Woodlawn Conservancy Inc. $56,250; Tree Maintenance

Woodlawn Conservancy Inc. $35,000; Management Plan

Kings County

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Corporation, Inc. – $48,660; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Evergreens Cemetery Preservation Foundation – $75,000; Tree Planting

Prospect Park Alliance – $75,000; Tree Maintenance

NORTH COUNTRY

Franklin County

Village of Saranac Lake – $12,800; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Village of Malone – $13,500; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Jefferson County

City of Watertown – $50,000; Tree Maintenance

Lawrence County

Village of Canton – $14,000; Management Plan

WESTERN NEW YORK

Cattaraugus County

City of Olean – $32,750; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Erie County

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Inc. – $75,000; Tree Maintenance

Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie County – $22,342; Education

Village of Depew – $25,617; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Town of Grand Island – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

Niagara County

City of North Tonawanda – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan

The urban forestry grants complement DEC’s ongoing initiatives to address invasive species, climate change, environmental degradation, environmental justice, and urban sprawl.