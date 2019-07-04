DEC files charges in largest seizure of illegal reptiles in state history

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been charged with multiple violations regarding an ongoing investigation into the illegal possession and sale of wildlife.

DEC officials say this is the largest seizure of illegal reptiles in state history.

The man charged is 71-year-old William Engelder of Cattaraugus County. He has been charged with multiple offenses including the illegal sale of of wildlife as well as possessing and transporting venomous reptiles.

“When public safety and the well-being of wildlife are jeopardized by reckless care, DEC is committed to holding violators responsible,” Commissioner Seggos said. “I commend DEC staff for helping to bring these charges and look forward to continuing to work with the Cattaraugus County District Attorney and our law enforcement partners to uphold New York’s strong environmental laws.”

Back in August of 2018, a search warrant was conducted by Environmental Conservation Officers along with the DEC’s Investigative Unit, and staff from the Division of Wildlife after receiving a tip about someone harboring illegal animals.

The search resulted in the largest seizure of reptiles by law enforcement in New York State history.

Many of the animals were threatened species or species of special concern including three king cobras one of which was over 10 feet long along with six Gila monsters.

Among other species of reptiles that were recovered including several species of turtles as well as turtle eggs, the DEC seized a total of 292 animals from Engelder’s residence.

If convicted on all charges, Engelder could face up to 33 years in prison and/or a max fine of $104,000.