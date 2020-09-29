DEC employs rocket-powered solution to tag ducks for hunting season

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Early Tuesday morning, wildlife staff in an undisclosed part of Saratoga County launched a rocket-propelled net around 50 to 60 wild birds, capturing around 20 to be tagged and safely released back into the wild.

It’s something they’ve done a few times at this location alone, one of several where tagging takes place annually. The DEC tracks bird migration patterns, as well as how many die at the hands of hunters.

DEC Wildlife Biologist Josh Stiller speaks further about the process:

