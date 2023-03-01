SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 21, Environmental Conservation Officer Klein was investigating anglers keeping fish in an area of the Hudson River that had been designated for catch and release. According to the DEC, the section of the river has a historic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) contamination, making fish unsafe for consumption.

During his investigation, Officer Klein noticed two anglers and approached them. He discovered the anglers had 131 panfish in their buckets and ticketed them for keeping fish in the catch-and-release area. The living fish were returned to the water, and the rest were seized as evidence.