DEC: Capital Region awarded $380,000 for projects to improve dam safety

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that $380,000 will be funded to four Capital Region projects to improve dam safety. A total of $766,000 was funded to projects across New York to improve dam safety.

The funds will support planning, design, and other pre-construction activities to rehabilitate “high hazard” dams. New York State classifies dams as “high hazard” to recognize the potential for damage to infrastructure and communities if a dam were to fail. The classification does not connote a dam’s potential to fail.

The following projects received High Hazard Potential Dam Grants:

Capital Region:

Albany Water Board – Basic Creek Dam, Design Project: $100,000

Albany Water Board – Rensselaer Lake Dam, Alternative Analysis and Design Project: $100,000

Troy – Bradley Lake Dam, Alternative Analysis and Preliminary Design Project: $100,000

Garnet Lake Conservation Assoc. Inc. – Garnet Lake Dam, Design Project: $80,000

Southern Tier:

Guilford – Guilford Lake Dam, Planning and Design Project: $69,119

Mid-Hudson:

City of Kingston – Cooper Lake Dam, Design Project: $100,000

Chester – Loon Lake Dam, Alternative Analysis Project: $87,659

Kent – Lake Carmel Dam, Planning and Design Project: $100,000

Putnam Valley – Roaring Brook Dam, Planning and Design Project: $30,109

“DEC is dedicated to protecting lives, property, and the environment by helping dam owners comply with New York State’s stringent requirements that help keep the public safe and keep dams in good condition,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This funding provides much-needed assistance for municipal and not-for-profit dam owners to improve the condition of their dams over the long term.”



