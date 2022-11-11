SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Attorney General James and Commissioner Seggos asked the court to require Norlite to immediately cease harmful emissions and suspend certain operations when emissions levels approach thresholds established to preserve public health. This follows the lawsuit James and Seggos filed against Norlite in October.

“The joint legal action taken by DEC and Attorney General James to prevent Norlite’s air pollution was an important step in the state’s commitment to help protect the health of local residents and our environment,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “While the fight to hold Norlite accountable continues, this new filing seeks to implement additional oversight and monitoring or halt the company’s operations to prevent any additional harmful airborne contaminants from affecting the Cohoes community.”

The state conducted an intensive monitoring program at the facility in 2021 and 2022, which determined that levels of particulate matter and crystalline silica in the air in the community surrounding Norlite exceed levels established to protect against harmful health impacts. The monitoring also confirmed Norlite to be the primary cause of the elevated levels of particulate matter and crystalline silica in the local community’s air. The harmful air pollution has caused concern for residents who live in the Saratoga Sites apartments roughly 100 feet from the facility.

The AG and DEC are asking the NY Supreme Court in Albany County to order Norlite to implement a program to closely monitor crystalline silica and particulate matter emissions from the facility, publicly report the results, and immediately cease operations when emissions approach prescribed health-based thresholds. The motion is also asking the court to order Norlite to use an independent engineer to look for facility upgrades and adjustments to permanently eliminate and stop the harmful emissions.