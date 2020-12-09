DEC addresses community concerns on Norlite facility at public meeting

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a public information session on air pollution control and emissions testing at the Norlite facility Cohoes. The meeting will happen online.

Local residents are encouraged to attend the virtual session on December 9 at 6 PM.

Necessary information for joining the video call is listed below.

Visit the WebEx Events page and click Join

Event Number: 178 272 7974

Password: C6jaMMqeg38

The DEC will take questions from the public during the meeting using Webex’s ‘chat’ function, and verbally after the meeting.

If you miss the meeting and have questions for the DEC you can contact them via phone at (518) 357-2075, or email at Comments.Norlite2020@dec.ny.gov.

A recording of the meeting will be posted on DEC’s Norlite website.