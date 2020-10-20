DEC accepting public comment on regulation to significantly reduce greenhouse gases

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, a rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. The Manhattan skyline is at top. A new law signed Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sets the nation’s most aggressive targets for reducing carbon emissions and is intended to drive dramatic changes over the next 30 years. It calls for all the state’s electricity to come from renewable, carbon-free sources such as solar, wind and hydropower. Transportation and building heating systems would also run on clean electricity rather than oil and gas. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York has been continually taking action to reduce environmental pollution to curve the effects of climate change. To aid in the efforts, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) in July 2019.

The act includes climate goals that would move the state towards 100% zero-emissions energy by 2040 and reduce greenhouse gases to 85% of 1990 levels.

For the next week, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is accepting public comment on Part 496 of Title 6 regulations. The proposed legislation is in compliance with CLCPA goals and would require all sources of greenhouse gases to limit emissions.

The statewide emission limits established by the proposed rule will be the foundation for multiple components of the CLCPA and are critically important for the successful implementation of the CLCPA. For example, the Scoping Plan to be developed by the Climate Action Council must outline recommendations regarding regulatory measures and other State actions to ensure (the) attainment of the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits. Similarly, the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits established in Part 496 will serve as the baseline for the promulgation of future regulations by the Department under the CLCPA, which the CLCPA requires to ensure compliance with the statewide emission reduction limit. NYS DEC

The DEC is accepting public comment on Part 496 through 5 p.m. on October 27 by email at climateregs@dec.ny.gov. Comments can also be sent via mail to Suzanne Hagell, NYS DEC Office of Climate Change, 625 Broadway, Albany, N.Y. 12233-1030. “Part 496” should be put in the subject line for any emails.

A webinar with public comments is being held on October 20 at 6 p.m. Although registration to make a public comment is closed, people can listen in. Information on how to access the webinar can be found on the DEC’s website.

LATEST STORIES